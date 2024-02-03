Research Analysts Set Expectations for D.R. Horton, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of D.R. Horton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will earn $3.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.20. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $14.16 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on DHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

Read Our Latest Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Price Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $146.88 on Thursday. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $157.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,326. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.