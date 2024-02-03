Reviewing Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) & Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF)

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) and Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chimera Investment and Fibra Danhos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimera Investment 0 2 1 0 2.33 Fibra Danhos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chimera Investment presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.65%. Given Chimera Investment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Chimera Investment is more favorable than Fibra Danhos.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimera Investment $773.12 million 1.40 -$513.07 million $0.52 9.18 Fibra Danhos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Chimera Investment and Fibra Danhos’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fibra Danhos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chimera Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Chimera Investment and Fibra Danhos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimera Investment 25.07% 7.26% 1.40% Fibra Danhos N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.2% of Chimera Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Chimera Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chimera Investment beats Fibra Danhos on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT. In addition, the company invests in investment grade, non-investment grade, and non-rated classes. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Fibra Danhos

We are a Mexican trust constituted, primarily, to develop, own, lease, operate, and acquire iconic and premier-quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to our CBFI holders, over the long-term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our property values. We plan to maintain and grow a high-quality portfolio of properties. This, through our strong and unparalleled development capabilities and selective acquisitions of premier-quality iconic properties. We consider properties to be iconic if they have, the unique ability, to transform the areas surrounding their location. We consider properties to be premier-quality if they are located in prime locations, were developed with high construction and design standards, feature quality tenants, report high occupancy rates and, in the case of retail properties, attract a high volume of visitors and sales per square meter.

