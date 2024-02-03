Reviewing SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) & Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) and Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.6% of SHF shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Bakkt shares are held by institutional investors. 60.5% of SHF shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Bakkt shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SHF and Bakkt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHF -340.82% -60.58% -18.83% Bakkt -24.89% 25.41% 10.25%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHF $9.48 million 4.77 -$35.13 million ($2.43) -0.40 Bakkt $54.60 million 6.84 -$578.10 million ($1.79) -0.76

This table compares SHF and Bakkt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SHF has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bakkt. Bakkt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SHF, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

SHF has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bakkt has a beta of 4.56, meaning that its share price is 356% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SHF and Bakkt, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bakkt 1 0 1 0 2.00

SHF presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 54.64%. Bakkt has a consensus target price of $1.70, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Given SHF’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SHF is more favorable than Bakkt.

Summary

Bakkt beats SHF on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto. Its platform also offers a range of loyalty solutions, including redemption solutions for various rewards categories comprising merchandise, gift cards, and digital experiences; travel solutions that offer a retail e-commerce booking platform, as well as live-agent booking and servicing; and unified shopping experience. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

