Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10, reports. Revvity had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter. Revvity updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.550-4.750 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.55-$4.75 EPS.
Revvity Stock Down 3.3 %
Revvity stock opened at $105.62 on Friday. Revvity has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $144.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Revvity Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.09%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Revvity by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Revvity
Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.
