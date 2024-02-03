Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10, reports. Revvity had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter. Revvity updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.550-4.750 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.55-$4.75 EPS.

Revvity Stock Down 3.3 %

Revvity stock opened at $105.62 on Friday. Revvity has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $144.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RVTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Revvity by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

See Also

