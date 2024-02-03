Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Ribbon Communications from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ribbon Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.83.

RBBN stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $532.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 275.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 135.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 103.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

