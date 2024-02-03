Ripio Credit Network Price Down 5.7% This Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $18,618.66 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00016715 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00017730 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43,063.72 or 1.00017991 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00010955 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.98 or 0.00176479 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation.

