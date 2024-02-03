RiverPark Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,916 Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Stock Up 1.5 %

Sprinklr stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.82. 875,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,420. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.72. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 116.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Sprinklr had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 10,800 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 772,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,589,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 10,800 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 772,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,589,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $124,983.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at $970,614.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 299,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,116,078. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CXM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

