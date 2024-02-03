RiverPark Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SILK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 535.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 154.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, CL King lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.91.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 715,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,757. The company has a market capitalization of $601.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.45. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $56.06. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $44.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

