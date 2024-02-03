RiverPark Advisors LLC Invests $100,000 in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,856,000 after buying an additional 233,687 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,563,000 after buying an additional 112,060 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,682,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $399,370,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 181,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,617,000 after buying an additional 105,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNSL traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $395.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,416. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.90 and a twelve month high of $457.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.79%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KNSL. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.14.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

