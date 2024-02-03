RiverPark Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hexcel by 838.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,592 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $56,738,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after acquiring an additional 475,375 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 56.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,223,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,979,000 after acquiring an additional 442,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hexcel by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after acquiring an additional 344,711 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $68.92. 670,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,334. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.03. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $79.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 40.32%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

