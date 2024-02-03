RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 103 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

RiverPark Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 3.4% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Booking by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after acquiring an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $222,919,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $147,208,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,555.62.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,561.39. 197,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,985. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,433.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,173.99. The firm has a market cap of $124.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,331.23 and a 1-year high of $3,669.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $53.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

