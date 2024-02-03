Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.06 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Featured Articles

