Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.
Rogers Communications Stock Performance
Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.06 billion.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
