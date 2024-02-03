Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Increased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.93.

NYSE ROP opened at $549.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $539.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $562.69.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

