Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.85-18.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$6.86-6.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.66 billion. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 17.850-18.150 EPS.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $549.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $539.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.41. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $416.77 and a 12 month high of $562.69.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $548.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,892,695,000 after purchasing an additional 68,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,416,000 after purchasing an additional 95,728 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,554,000 after purchasing an additional 135,524 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,684,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,701,000 after purchasing an additional 63,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

