Rosenblatt Securities Increases Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target to $700.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $550.00 to $700.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMCI. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a negative rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $465.88.

SMCI opened at $579.63 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $606.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $339.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.75.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,135.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,881 shares of company stock worth $23,441,196. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

