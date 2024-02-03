Roth Capital Weighs in on Chubb Limited’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Chubb in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.14. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $20.67 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q2 2024 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.61 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

CB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.68.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB opened at $246.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $248.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.83 and its 200-day moving average is $215.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,308 shares of company stock worth $9,881,312. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 426.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1,476.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after acquiring an additional 936,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 466.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 649,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 535,140 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

