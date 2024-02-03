Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Price Target to $5.00

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hookipa Pharma Stock Performance

HOOK stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.98. Hookipa Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 70.24% and a negative net margin of 336.12%. The business had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. Equities analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hookipa Pharma

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 1,739.1% in the 2nd quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 5,517,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217,385 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

