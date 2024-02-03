Royal Bank of Canada Raises Graco (NYSE:GGG) Price Target to $93.00

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.80.

NYSE:GGG opened at $86.94 on Wednesday. Graco has a 1-year low of $66.17 and a 1-year high of $87.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In other Graco news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $31,669.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,716.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $31,669.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,716.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,074,139.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,768,583.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,734 shares of company stock worth $2,269,879. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Graco by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Graco by 2,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Graco by 569.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

