Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $48.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut PotlatchDeltic from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut PotlatchDeltic from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.33.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PCH

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ PCH opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.17. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 233.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 6.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 78.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,956,000 after acquiring an additional 108,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.