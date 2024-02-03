RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,923 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $26,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in RTX by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of RTX by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in RTX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $91.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

About RTX



RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

