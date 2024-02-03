Runway Growth Finance Corp. Announces Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Runway Growth Finance has a payout ratio of 84.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Runway Growth Finance to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.

Runway Growth Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY opened at $13.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.76. Runway Growth Finance has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $43.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.52 million. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 41.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,440,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R David Spreng purchased 6,600 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $81,114.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,964.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,440,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 39,473 shares of company stock valued at $495,191 and have sold 4,562,500 shares valued at $55,182,116. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 42.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RWAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Runway Growth Finance has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.35.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

