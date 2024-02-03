RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) COO Ilya Goldshleger Sells 7,129 Shares

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) COO Ilya Goldshleger sold 7,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $351,388.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,952.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, January 22nd, Ilya Goldshleger sold 5,000 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 15,000 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $649,950.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, Ilya Goldshleger sold 5,000 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 10,937 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $426,761.74.

RxSight stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20. RxSight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 1.21.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. RxSight had a negative net margin of 71.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RXST shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of RxSight from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of RxSight from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, RxSight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RxSight by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RxSight during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RxSight during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in RxSight by 788.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in RxSight during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

