RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Shares Up 5.6%

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.48 and last traded at $48.07. 102,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 474,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.51.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RxSight in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on RxSight from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on RxSight from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on RxSight in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average of $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 1.21.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.81 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 39.77% and a negative net margin of 71.87%. Equities analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Weinberg sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 339,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RxSight news, insider Eric Weinberg sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 339,978 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Phd Link sold 28,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $1,403,177.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,398.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 595,305 shares of company stock valued at $22,131,683. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight during the second quarter worth $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 788.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight during the second quarter worth $62,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

