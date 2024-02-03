Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

RHP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $113.70 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $114.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.87 and its 200-day moving average is $95.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $1,452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 301,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,188,931.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $1,452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 301,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,188,931.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,689 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 518.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

See Also

