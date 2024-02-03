Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Gap Down to $49.90

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.90, but opened at $48.52. Sanofi shares last traded at $48.75, with a volume of 260,437 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

The company has a market cap of $119.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Sanofi by 7.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Sanofi by 25.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 38.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter worth $631,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

