Schnieders Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. RBO & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,855,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $978,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $94.86 on Friday. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $119.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

