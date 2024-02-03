Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $206,000 Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 509.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after buying an additional 306,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $29.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.09. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $38.94.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.87.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

