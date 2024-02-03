Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $350,000 Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at $8,077,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth about $7,688,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,096,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,467,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,087,411,000 after purchasing an additional 633,933 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,835,068,000 after buying an additional 6,819,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE CP opened at $83.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.49. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

