Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HASI. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 191.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 336,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 221,348 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 34.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 45,230 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 146.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,550,000 after purchasing an additional 603,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 328.9% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,377,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,439 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $38.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.04.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

