Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 180,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 147,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $37.14.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

