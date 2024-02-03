Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 370.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 20,024 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,000. Dravo Bay LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 25,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 92,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHO stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.07. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

