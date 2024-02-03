Science 37’s (SNCE) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Science 37 in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCE opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03. Science 37 has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The company has a market cap of $34.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. Science 37 had a negative return on equity of 83.09% and a negative net margin of 206.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCE. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science 37 during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in Science 37 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Science 37 by 23.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,423,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 268,882 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Science 37 during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Science 37 by 63.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 328,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 127,338 shares in the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in patient-centric clinical trial activities in North Carolina. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors, standardize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

