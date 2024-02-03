Scotiabank Boosts Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$125.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ONEX. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Onex from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Onex from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of TSE ONEX opened at C$100.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$94.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$85.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Onex has a 12-month low of C$58.71 and a 12-month high of C$107.28.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

