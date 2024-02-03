Scotiabank Boosts Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$116.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$110.00 to C$116.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on STN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$97.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Stantec from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Stantec from C$107.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on Stantec from C$111.00 to C$116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stantec from C$106.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$114.62.

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$110.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$105.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$94.88. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$69.90 and a twelve month high of C$111.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.26 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 6.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 4.2997221 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

In other Stantec news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston purchased 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$104.15 per share, with a total value of C$1,067,537.50. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

