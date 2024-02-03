Scotiabank Boosts Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$54.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TSU. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Trisura Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$52.25.

Trisura Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE TSU opened at C$37.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 54.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.94. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$29.05 and a 52-week high of C$44.74. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.03. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of C$730.71 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 2.6509368 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Myhal acquired 20,000 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$33.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$668,800.00. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

