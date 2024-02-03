Scotiabank Raises First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$45.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FN. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First National Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$41.83.

FN opened at C$41.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,470.35, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 11.45. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$32.86 and a 52 week high of C$41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.07.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C$0.36. First National Financial had a net margin of 33.92% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of C$272.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$224.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 4.1629098 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.35%.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 125,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$37.82 per share, with a total value of C$4,763,882.84. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

