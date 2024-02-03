Scotiabank Raises WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$233.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$217.00 to C$233.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Laurentian raised their price target on WSP Global from C$203.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$208.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$218.73.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WSP Global

WSP Global Price Performance

TSE WSP opened at C$201.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$188.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$187.45. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$164.32 and a 52 week high of C$201.29. The stock has a market cap of C$25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.11. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of C$2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion. Analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 7.8236233 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Templeton sold 1,871 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$192.52, for a total value of C$360,208.66. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About WSP Global

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.