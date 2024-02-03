Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives $32.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Semtech alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Semtech

Semtech Stock Performance

Semtech stock opened at $19.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Semtech has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $34.63.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.55 million. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 59.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Semtech will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 186.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Semtech by 35.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter valued at $84,000.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.