Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Announces $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th.
Sensient Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years. Sensient Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Sensient Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE:SXT opened at $62.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day moving average is $60.91. Sensient Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $79.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 4.22.
Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.
About Sensient Technologies
Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.
