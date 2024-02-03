Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Announces $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th.

Sensient Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years. Sensient Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:SXT opened at $62.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day moving average is $60.91. Sensient Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $79.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

