Shake Shack Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Shake Shack in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $276.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.96 million.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SHAK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.79.

NYSE SHAK opened at $77.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $80.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,936.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.29.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

