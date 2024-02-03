SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) Stock Price Down 1.6%

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 10,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 124,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89.
SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter.
SharpLink Gaming Ltd. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.
