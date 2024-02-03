Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Acquired by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 381,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 59,591 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 29,280 shares in the last quarter.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.87.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHLS opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $28.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.87.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.