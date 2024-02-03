Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.600-0.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Silgan also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.550-3.750 EPS.

Silgan Stock Performance

Silgan stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. Silgan has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Insider Activity at Silgan

In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,397.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,253,397.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Silgan

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at $54,128,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Silgan by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,667,000 after buying an additional 868,999 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Silgan by 1,925.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 497,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,802,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Silgan by 69.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,381,000 after buying an additional 436,243 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Silgan by 1,315.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 443,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after buying an additional 412,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

See Also

