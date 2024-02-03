Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Shares Up 2.3%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11. Approximately 13,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 18,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Singapore Airlines Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77.

Singapore Airlines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.1298 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Singapore Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.21%.

About Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through The Full-Service Carrier, The Low-Cost Carrier, and Engineering Services segments.

