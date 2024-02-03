SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,957 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 602.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,229,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,227,000 after buying an additional 1,054,990 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 744.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 592,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,476,000 after purchasing an additional 498,677 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SK Telecom by 417.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 536,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,459,000 after buying an additional 432,491 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in SK Telecom by 41.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,136,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,170,000 after buying an additional 332,845 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $21.11 on Friday. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.71.

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised SK Telecom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

