Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.650-3.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.6 billion-$8.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.9 billion. Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.65-3.85 EPS.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of SKX stock opened at $57.03 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $65.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKX. Wedbush dropped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Skechers U.S.A.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $784,157.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,196,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $784,157.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,196,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $6,078,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 346,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,469,388.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,186 shares of company stock worth $12,764,321. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 705.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,135,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,889 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 757.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,543,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,368,000 after buying an additional 1,363,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,184,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,102.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 905,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,977,000 after acquiring an additional 829,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 6,824.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 503,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,133,000 after acquiring an additional 496,493 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.