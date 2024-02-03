Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) PT Raised to C$10.25 at Raymond James

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$9.75 to C$10.25 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Performance

TSE:SGR.UN opened at C$12.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$737.84 million, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.60. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1 year low of C$9.56 and a 1 year high of C$16.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.84.

Slate Grocery REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Slate Grocery REIT’s payout ratio is presently 207.14%.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

