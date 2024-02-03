Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) PT Lowered to GBX 3,400 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,500 ($44.50) to GBX 3,400 ($43.22) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,830 ($48.69) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of LON:SKG opened at GBX 2,862 ($36.38) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,528 ($32.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,604 ($45.82). The company has a market capitalization of £7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,033.21 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,033.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,946.22.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

