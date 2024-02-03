Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Trading Up 7.8%

Softchoice Co. (TSE:SFTC – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$17.87 and last traded at C$17.87. Approximately 11,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 23,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFTC shares. Scotiabank cut Softchoice from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Softchoice from C$19.00 to C$17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Softchoice from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.79.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of -0.20.

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions; network and security support solutions.

